Indonesia applies to join OECD

12 January 2024 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Republic of Indonesia has applied to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and member countries will begin to consider it, Azernews reports, citing the Secretary General of the organization Mathias Cormann in an interview with Nikkei Asia.

"We are very pleased to receive an official request from Indonesia to start discussions on joining," he said, noting that Indonesia can make a great contribution to the work of the organization, as it plays a "very significant" role in the global economy and is an "important voice in Southeast Asia." Cormann did not provide details about the course of consideration of the Indonesian application.

So far, only two Asian countries are members of the OECD - South Korea and Japan. Indonesia may become the third Asian country to join the organization, which will contribute to the development of other economies in the region, the publication indicates. According to Cormann, Thailand is also actively discussing the possibility of joining the OECD, and several other Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, are working closely with the organization.

"I believe that Indonesia's commitment to meeting OECD standards in important areas of economic and social policy will have a very big impact on the entire Southeast Asian region," he added.

The OECD is an international economic organization of developed countries, whose goal is to formulate policies to improve economic well-being. The organization includes 38 States, which are mainly developed countries.

