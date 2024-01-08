Pentagon not informs White House about Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin's hospitalization for three days

8 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US Department of Defense kept information about the hospitalization of Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin from the White House for three days, Azernews reports, citing the Politico newspaper, citing officials.

According to the information, representatives of the White House learned about the hospitalization of the head of the Pentagon, which happened on January 1, only on Thursday, January 4, which "came as a shock to senior management, including Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan."

"It shouldn't have happened like this," one official said. "A large, very large part of the leadership did not know about this," another source added.

Pentagon officials told the newspaper that even senior officials of the US military department did not know about Austin's condition until the official statement of the press service on Friday. According to one of the ministry's representatives, they were informed that the Pentagon chief would work from home for a week.

Later, department spokesman Patrick Ryder explained that the delay in Austin's hospitalization application occurred for several reasons.

"The situation was developing, and we had to take into account several factors, including medical and confidential issues," Politico quoted him as saying.

Austin was hospitalized on January 1 due to complications from a recent medical procedure. He has now returned to his duties.

---

