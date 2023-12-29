Rhine flood creates several problems in Germany

29 December 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

In Germany, as a result of the flooding of the Rhine River, life in Cologne, Bonn, Dusseldorf was paralyzed, Azernews reports, citing the European Bureau of Report.

The water level in these cities, located on the banks of one of the longest rivers in Europe, has risen by 2 meters over the past week and reached 6.5 meters.

As a result, houses, work offices, shopping facilities, and parks were under water. The flooding of the river has created problems, especially with traffic.

Ferry flights were postponed due to flooding of ports, and the movement of cargo ships was limited. The movement of ships carrying fuel has been temporarily suspended, which has led to an increase in fuel prices.

It should be noted that the last such natural disaster in Germany was recorded in 2021. Then the water level in the Rhine exceeded 8 meters, resulting in the death of 135 people.

---

