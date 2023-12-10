Georgian Economy Ministry approves conditions for candidates for Anaklia Deep Sea Port construction

10 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Requests for proposal documents for the qualified candidates for the construction of Anaklia deep sea port on Georgia’s Black Sea coast were discussed and approved on Friday in an interdepartmental commission led by Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili, Azernews reports, Agenda.

The Economy Ministry said the documentation included both the invitation bid and the drafts of the concession and partner agreements, which were developed by the Anaklia Deep Sea Port Development Agency in cooperation with the legal consultants of the Agency, including Squire Patton Boggs, Maritime Transport & Business Solutions and Port Consultants Rotterdam.

The body also noted the RFP document involved project specification, information on assets and property, guidelines for eligible candidates to submit proposals, deadlines, selection process, evaluation criteria and all other related detailed information.

Davitashvili and the commission members, Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze and Agriculture Minister Otar Shamugia, signed a protocol at the end of the commission meeting.

By the commission's decision, the deadline was set for February 19 for eligible applicants to submit their proposals, which would be evaluated by the commission with the assistance of foreign specialists.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in July that the long-standing project for the development of the deep sea port in the country’s Black Sea town of Anaklia remained his Government’s “main and ambitious priority”.

Davitashvili last month noted that the Anaklia deep sea port project, earmarked for western Georgia's Black Sea town, was developing “according to the plan” and “none of the deadlines” were being exceeded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz