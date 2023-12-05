Arctic scientists develop structure for water transport's hydrogen engine

5 December 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Experts of the Russian Arctic Scientific and Educational center in Arkhangelsk developed the main element of a hydrogen engine for water transport - a cellular structure on which the synthesis reaction releases energy, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The experts have developed the main element of a hydrogen engine installation for marine and river transport. It is a base, a complex cellular structure with a large surface area, inside of which the synthesis reaction releases energy. Hydrogen and oxygen will be combined in the system, on the structures that have been developed under the Center's project," said Marat Eseev, who is also the Northern Arctic Federal University's Deputy President on Promising Projects.

On those cellular structures, hydrogen reacts with oxygen, releasing energy in the form of heat. The energy can either remain thermal or can be converted into electrical energy. In the development, the experts have used laser and additive technologies to create objects by adding layers to a 3D computer model.

No hydrogen engines for water transport exist anywhere in the world. "Generally speaking, it is a breakthrough technology," the center's representative added.

