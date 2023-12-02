Bitcoin exchange rate reached USD 38.8 k

2 December 2023 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

On 1 December, the bitcoin exchange rate reached $38.8 thousand, updating a 19-month high, Azernews reprots, citing confirmed data from the trading floor Coinmarketcap.

Thus, the current growth is associated with the optimism of investors regarding the slowdown in inflation in the United States and a possible reduction in the discount rate of the U.S. Federal Reserve System (Fed).

The upcoming changes in industry regulation also support the positive dynamics.

In December, the bitcoin price may rise to the level of $45k.

