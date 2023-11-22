CSTO boycott of Yerevan does not serve interests of Armenians, Russian spox says

22 November 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

"The Armenian leadership's decision not to participate in the joint CSTO meeting is regrettable," Russian Foreign Ministry press service chief Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing today, Azernews reports.

"We do not believe that it meets the interests of the Armenian people and will contribute to strengthening the security and stability of this friendly country. At the same time, as we understand, our Armenian colleagues do not intend to block the work of the organization's statutory bodies and hinder the work of already agreed-upon statutory documents.

In fact, this leaves the door open for Yerevan to join the follow-up work. We hope that our Armenian colleagues will use this opportunity in the not-too-distant future," Zakharova noted.

Zakharova stressed that Russia is convinced that the CSTO will play an important role in ensuring regional stability in the South Caucasus.

"The deployment of a CSTO monitoring mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the decision on which is still on the table, would be a weighty factor in terms of ensuring Armenia's security, unlike the EU mission, which continues to demonstrate its complete ineffectiveness and fulfill tasks that are far from the declared ones," Zakharova added.

Recall that on November 14, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his decision not to participate in the CSTO meeting on November 23 during a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

It should be noted that Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said that they would not participate in the Minsk meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

