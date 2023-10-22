Italian Prime Minister Meloni proposes solution to Israeli-Palestinian crisis

22 October 2023 08:33 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the most serious way forward is a solution based on the perspective of 'two peoples and two states' and that everything must be done to prevent an escalation of the crisis between Israel and Palestine, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni attended the 'Cairo Peace Summit' organized with the participation of heads of state and government in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, where the developments in Gaza were discussed.

Meloni emphasized that they condemned the attacks of Hamas against Israel and expressed that they were also concerned about the hostages and wanted all hostages to be released as soon as possible.

Meloni stated that a state should not approach Israel with a feeling of revenge no matter how much it is provoked and that it is legitimate for a state to ensure the security of its citizens and borders.

Two-State solution

"To avoid escalation of the crisis and to avoid losing control of this crisis, we must do the impossible because the consequences are unimaginable. The most serious way to do this is the political initiative towards a structural solution based on the 'two peoples-two states' perspective, which must be concrete and have a specific timeframe," Meloni emphasized.

Emphasizing that the immediate priority is to ensure humanitarian access, which is necessary to prevent further suffering of the civilian population.

"Mass migration could also lead to the destabilization of this region. This is not something we need," Meloni noted.

Meloni also referred to the initiatives taken to defuse the crisis and the aid to Gaza.

"I find the mediation work done by many actors present at this conference very important in this sense. I think the EU Commission's decision to triple its humanitarian aid to Gaza is also very important. Italy is also working on this issue," she added.

