Bayraktar TB3 SIHA successfully completed first test

13 October 2023 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's TB3 armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a folding wing design has successfully completed its first flight test, Azernews reports.

The Bayraktar TB3 SİHA aircraft, developed nationally and uniquely by Turkish company Baykar, is counting down the days for its first flight.

The TB3 UAV, which will be the world's first armed UAV capable of taking off and landing from short runway ships such as the TCG Anadolu with a folding wing design, has successfully completed its first flight test.

Bayraktar TB3 will also have the ability to communicate beyond the line of sight as it can be controlled remotely. Thus, it will have a significant impact on Turkiye's deterrent power by performing reconnaissance, surveillance, and attack missions against foreign targets with its available smart munitions.

It should be noted that Bayraktar TB3 was developed on the basis of Bayraktar TB2 in a short time. It has folding wings, a SATCOM payload, a take-off weight of 1450 kilograms, 24/7 airborne capability, 6 combat modules, and high-altitude capability. The capabilities of the Bayraktar TB3 will be a significant innovation for drones in this class.

---

