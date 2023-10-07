Hamas announced launch of Operation Aqsa Storm against Israel

7 October 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The commander of the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigade of the armed wing of Hamas, Mohammad al-Daif, announced the beginning of Operation Storm Aqsa against Israel, 5,000 rockets were fired on the territory of the Jewish state. as part of the operation, Azernews reports.

Mohammad al-Daif said that the Palestinian people have started the project of establishing a state. According to him, rockets were fired at Israeli military facilities and airports. In addition, Palestinian groups infiltrating Israeli-controlled territories seized a police centre in the city of Sderot.

Israeli emergency services reported that one person was killed and 15 others were injured in the Palestinian attacks. CAHAL, on the other hand, declared martial law in an 80-kilometre area around the Gaza Strip and said strikes had been carried out in the blockaded region.

