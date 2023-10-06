Scenic Turkish resort of Antalya to host 2026 International Astronautical Congress

6 October 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The scenic resort of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera will host the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, the country’s industry and technology minister announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Türkiye won the race and Antalya will host the world's largest space congress in 2026. May it be beneficial to our country and nation. Believe me, this is our shared success, and shared source of pride,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said during a technology event in the northwestern Kocaeli province.

Stressing that everyone who believes in Türkiye’s future can make great contributions to such successes, he said science, research and development, innovation, and entrepreneurship all play important roles in scaling even more heights in the decades ahead.

“These achievements are the results of the world's careful follow-up of our achievements so far. I believe that together we will accomplish much greater things in the Century of Türkiye,” he added.

This year’s 74th International Astronautical Congress is taking place in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.

