World Bank forecasts Uzbekistan's GDP growth at 5.5%

6 October 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

According to the World Bank report, the country's economic growth may gradually accelerate. An acceleration in imports and a slight reduction in poverty among the population is also predicted, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The World Bank estimates that economic growth in Uzbekistan will approach 5.5% in 2023 and could gradually accelerate over the medium term, reaching 5.6% and 5.8% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This follows from the bank's report on the economy of the Europe and Central Asia region.

Consumption growth will drop in 2023, which is associated with decreasing volumes of remittances from Russia.