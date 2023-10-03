Uzbekistan may introduce Swedish experience in waste management

3 October 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Republican Center for Organization of Sanitary Cleaning under the Ministry of Ecology, Sharif Khasanov, met with the Ambassador of Sweden to Uzbekistan, Thomas Danestad, and Senior Advisor to the Swedish Association for Waste Management and Recycling, Vern Vikvist, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

At the meeting, the issue of waste management and accelerating the introduction of best practices into the system between Uzbekistan and Sweden was discussed.