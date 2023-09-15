COVID-19 infection rate up again in Italy

15 September 2023 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

COVID-19 cases have risen by 44% in the last week, according to the latest bulletin from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) issed on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The number of new cases rose to 30,777 from 21,316, confirming the still low but growing infection rate in Italy.

The incidence also rose to 52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 36 last week.

Hospitalisations in the general medical area also rose from 3% to 3.8% with a total of 2,378 beds occupied.

There was a slight increase in the occupation of intensive care (0.9% compared to 0.6% in the previous survey) with 76 admissions.

"In consideration of the epidemiological situation, it is suggested that protection and prevention measures, such as vaccination of the frail, be reinforced," said the bulletin.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz