Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemns so-called "presidential elections" held on the territory of Garabagh

9 September 2023 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has condemned the holding of the so-called "presidential election" which took place on 9 September in the territory of Karabakh (Republic of Azerbaijan), Azernews reports.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued today.

"The holding of these so-called "presidential elections" contradicts the norms and principles of international law, and their results are null and void.

Ukraine once again expresses its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognised borders and stands for the settlement of the Garabagh conflict by political and diplomatic means," the statement reads.

---

