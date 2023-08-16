Kutaisi Airport hits record-high passenger flow in July

16 August 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Western Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport saw a record-high passenger flow last month, serving 189,166 passengers - a 123 percent increase compared to the same month of the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the United Airports of Georgia said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The number of flights at the airport also increased by 94 percent, with the facility serving 517 flights compared to 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, the airport served 856,646 passengers and 2,590 flights. The airports body said the number of passengers had increased by 90 percent and flights by 76 percent compared to 2019.

The UAG also noted the Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air had stationed its third passenger jet at the facility earlier last month and was carrying travellers on direct flights from the location to Madrid, Brussels, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Poznań.

It also said the airline planned to station its fourth jet at the location in December and add flights to Copenhagen.

The Kazakh budget airline FlyArystan added regular flights from Kutaisi Airport to Almaty starting on June 4.

Five airline companies operate flights to 35 destinations of 18 countries from the Airport.



