Turkish stock exchange up at open

4 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 7,256.57 points, up by 0.49%, or 35.06 points, from Thursday’s close, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 7,221.51 points, falling 0.51%, with a daily trading volume of 144.5 billion liras ($5.3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.9890 as of 09.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 29.5520, and a British pound traded for 34.3180 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $85.17 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,968.20.

