World at risk of record dengue infections from rising temperatures, climate change

22 July 2023 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Rising temperature and other weather-related effects of climate change could prompt a record number of dengue infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Countries across the world are this week witnessing record temperatures, with the World Meteorological Organization saying it expects temperatures in North America, Asia, North Africa and the Mediterranean to soar above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) “for a prolonged number of days.”

“Global warming marked by higher average temperatures, precipitation and longer periods of drought, could prompt a record number of dengue infections worldwide,” the WHO warned on Friday, as temperatures across the globe continued to soar. A NASA scientist said July will be the hottest month in "thousands of years."

Dengue is the most common viral infection and is spread from mosquitoes to people. Most people who contract the infection suffer mild symptoms and recover in one to two weeks, but for others, the infection can develop and become severe, and in certain cases fatal.

As of 2022 there were more than 2.4 million recorded cases of dengue worldwide, an eightfold increase compared to 2000 when there were about half a million cases, Dr. Velayudhan told journalists at a briefing in the UN in Geneva on Thursday.

Asia has the highest number of cases with about 70 percent of all recorded cases, the expert said.

“Numerous factors in addition to climate change have [also] driven the spread of dengue fever, such as the increased movement of people and goods, urbanization and pressure on water and sanitation,” the WHO added on its website.

---