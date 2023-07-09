Pope calls on Israel, Palestine to resume dialogue amid ongoing escalation

9 July 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

‘I hope that Israeli, Palestinian leaders can resume direct dialogue to bring an end to spiral of violence,’ says spiritual leader of Catholic world, Azernews reports.

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and Palestine to resume dialogue to open “paths of reconciliation and peace.”

“With sorrow, I learned again that blood has been poured out in the Holy Land. I hope that the Israeli and Palestinian leaders can resume direct dialogue to bring an end to the spiral of violence and open paths of reconciliation and peace,” he said during his Sunday address to the crowd gathered in Vatican’s St. Peter's Square.

---

