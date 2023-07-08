Implementation of Free Trade Agreement between Georgia, China discussed at joint commission meeting

8 July 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Georgia and China over the past five years was discussed on Friday by the Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Genadi Arveladze and Han Yong, the Department Head of WTO Affairs of the Chinese Commerce Ministry, in a joint commission meeting held in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The parties emphasised the achievements of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and “positively assessed” the progress made since the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement in January 2018, with the Georgian side stressing that China had been Georgia's “top trading” partner during the previous three years.

Since the implementation of the Agreement, the exports to China have increased “significantly”, including several new export products such as orthopaedic and surgical equipment, dry fruits, spices, coffee and tea extracts, Arveladze noted.

The meeting also touched on the promotion of the export of wine and other alcoholic beverages from Georgia to China, the Ministry of Economy said.

The Deputy Minister also added that under the 2022 export figures, China, among Georgia’s largest foreign trade partners, was in first place with a 13 percent share of the country's total exports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz