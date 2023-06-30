Georgia ranks 17 for Government Transparency, maintains leading positions in Eastern Europe, Central Asia

30 June 2023 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s ranking in the European Research Centre for Anti Corruption and State-Building’s latest Government Transparency in the Time of War index has jumped from 54th to 17th, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told the Parliament on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Garibashvili said the country continued to “hold leading positions” in important rankings like the Rule of Law Index of World Justice Project, where Georgia placed “first regionally and globally”.

He also noted the budget transparency ranking by International Budget Partnership, where he said the country outranked 15 European Union member states and four G7 member countries.

