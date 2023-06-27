Pakistan army dismisses 3-star general, 2 others in connection with May 9 violence

27 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan's army has dismissed three senior officers, including a three-star general, after an inquiry into last month's violent protests which erupted following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the military spokesman said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Major Gen. Ahmad Sharif said the army had completed its process of “self-accountability,” and disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honor of garrisons and military installations intact.

Besides the sackings, he added that a "strict disciplinary" action was taken against another 15 officers, including three major generals and seven brigadier-rank officers.

Sharif said as many as 102 protesters allegedly involved in the attacks were being tried in military courts, already established under the Army Act.

At least eight people were killed and over 300 others, including policemen, injured in the violent protests, and thousands of activists and supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party are in detention over their alleged involvement in the attacks.

