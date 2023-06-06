Georgian PM highlights German Chancellor’s “open” support for country

6 June 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his “open” support for Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

In his remarks with the local media, Garibashvili noted his office was working on a scheduled visit to Germany at the invitation of Scholz.

I will talk about our country's security issues, European integration [...] about this difficult situation that has arisen in the region [with] the war in Ukraine, on the impact of the war - which, of course, affects all of us - and of course, Georgia, which was the first victim [of Russian aggression], and in 2008 we went through this calamity that is currently happening in Ukraine”, the PM said.

The Government head stressed he would have a “very interesting and meaningful” conversation with Scholz.

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Chancellor, because he always loudly and openly states his support for our country. In practically every speech, [he] openly supports Georgia's European integration. So I'm grateful, and I will let you know the results after the meetings”, he noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz