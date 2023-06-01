The Military Institute hosted a republican scientific-practical conference

1 June 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

The republican scientific-practical conference on the topic “Development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan: potential opportunities and new challenges” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader was held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

Along with the officers, and teaching staff of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, the conference was attended by the representatives of the Defense Ministry, the Military Scientific-Research Institute, ANAS Management Systems Institute, Academy of the State Security Service named after Heydar Aliyev, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Academy of the State Customs Committee, Higher Military School of Internal Troops, the Academy of the State Border Service, Azerbaijan State Marine Academy, National Aviation Academy, Baku Eurasian University, Azerbaijan University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Western Caspian University, Baku Business University, Azerbaijan Cooperation University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, and CBM Engineering LTD.

The monument to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in front of the headquarters of the Military Institute, was visited and roses were laid on it. The memory of the National Leader and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fizuli Salahov welcomed the conference participants and delivered a report on the topic “Heydar Aliyev and the Army development”.

Then a presentation of a video film dedicated to the life and activities of the Great Leader was held.

The speakers at the conference spoke about the outstanding political figure Heydar Aliyev and army construction, the development strategy of modern Azerbaijan, as well as the dynamics of development in the fields of education, science, economy, and military.

It was noted that the main purpose of the conference was to discuss various directions of the development strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, set by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the dynamics of development, as well as to study scientific and theoretical foundations of new approaches and prospects in army development according to the requirements assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

After the plenary session, the conference continued its work in five sections, scientific reports of participants were heard and discussions were held.

In the end, a photo was taken.

