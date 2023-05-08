China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft

8 May 2023 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

A reusable experimental spacecraft on Monday successfully returned to its scheduled landing site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The spacecraft returned after 276 days of in-orbit operation. The success of the experiment marks an important breakthrough in China's research on reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future.

---

