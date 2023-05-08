EU mull on sanctioning Armenian companies

8 May 2023 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

For the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the European Commission mull on applying sanctions on Chinese companies supplying technical equipment to Russia, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The discussion of the list of sanctions will take place in mid-May and the list includes seven Chines companies. All companies work in the field of semiconductors, microchips, and electronics development.

The draft document prepared by the European Commission reads that given the key role of electronic components used by the Russian military-industrial complex, it is also appropriate to include in the list of sanctions some companies of third countries involved in production and development.

It is noted that the sanctions will also apply to one company operating in Armenia and several companies in the UAE and Syria.

