Kazakhstan, IAEA sign co-op agreement

18 April 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signed a Country Program Framework outlining the main areas of cooperation between the sides from 2023 through 2028.

The document was signed by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almasadam Satkaliyev and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi in the framework of the visit to Kazakhstan by the latter.

The program entails fostering cooperation in four directions, including the development of nuclear power infrastructure, nuclear and radiation safety, food security, and nuclear medicine.

The Country Program Framework signed between the Kazakh minister and the IAEA Director General also reflects Kazakhstan’s aspirations to become a nuclear energy-producing country. As a part of the meeting, the officials also discussed cooperation on the construction of the nuclear power plant.

The country framework program is the basis for medium-term planning of technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan expects that the transfer of nuclear technologies and technical cooperation will assist the country to implement the project on the development of nuclear energy production.

---

