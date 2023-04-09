Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran, Türkiye, Syria postponed to May

9 April 2023 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Türkiye, and Syria has been postponed to early May, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov said in an interview with the Al Watan newspaper, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"The meeting, which was scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled for early May. Contacts and consultations continue between the parties to achieve positive results on this issue," he said.

