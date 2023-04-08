Israel mobilizes police, army reserves after Tel Aviv attack

8 April 2023 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the mobilization of police and army reserves after a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv killed one person and injured five.

“The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Police to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the IDF to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks,” a statement from the premier’s office said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz