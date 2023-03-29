Russian Azimut launches flights from Sochi to Uzbekistan’s Urgench

29 March 2023 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Azimuth Airlines has launched direct flights from Russia’s Sochi to Uzbekistan's Urgench.

According to the source, on March 29, 2023, at 05:07 (GMT+5), a plane from Azimuth Airlines arrived at the international airport of Urgench. The flights on Sochi –Urgench– Sochi route are expected to be carried out on a Sukhoi Superjet 95 aircraft once a week — on Wednesdays.

Azimuth Airlines operates regular flights to Urgench from Moscow and Mineralnye Vody of Russia's Stavropol Krai.

Meanwhile, starting from March 27, 2023, Azimuth Airlines increased the frequency of flights Mineralnye Vody — Samarkand — Mineralnye Vody route. The flights in this direction will be operated twice a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Back in January 2023, Azimut Airlines connected Russia’s Sochi and Uzbekistan’s Bukhara with a direct flight. The flights on Sochi – Bukhara – Sochi route are carried out on a Sukhoi Superjet 95 aircraft once a week — on Sundays.

