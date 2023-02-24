Death toll in China mine collapse rises to 6

24 February 2023 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll in a mine collapse in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region rose to six, with 47 others still missing, according to the rescue headquarters Friday.

Rescuers have recovered six people from debris, after the open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The six people, who are injured, have been sent to a hospital in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and they are now in stable condition after timely and effective treatment.

The six injured mostly sustained injuries on the head, hip, chest, hands and upper limbs, according to Wang Benzhou, a doctor in charge of a surgical ward, at the people's hospital of Qingtongxia City.

A special team of medical experts is set up for the treatment of each individual patient, Wang said.

The cause of the mine slope collapse is under investigation. Those involved are under police control.

The regional authority has launched a massive workplace safety overhaul following this mine accident.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz