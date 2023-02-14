Tajikistan’s Bokhtar Int'l Airport undergoes renovation

14 February 2023 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

Renovation work has been carried out at Tajikistan's Bokhtar International Airport.

Following the renovation, the airport's capacities in terms of service quality have expanded.

In the area of 1,250 square meters in front of the airport building, new lights were installed. Before the airport administration building, 4 new terraces were built, and at the entrance to the airport a pedestrian alley was paved.

Additionally, a spacious hall for receiving passengers was repaired and put into operation.

As a means of gardening and gentrification of the airport, in the area of 1,200 square meters, were planted: tulips, petunias, violas, catharanthus, chrysanthemums and conifers.

Bokhtar is an international airport located in southwestern Tajikistan, one of the four international airports in the country. The airport acts as an additional hub for Tajik East Air and Tajik Air airlines.

The Bokhtar Airport mainly operates passenger and cargo flights, but also sometimes is used as a military airfield.

