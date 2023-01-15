Turkmenistan publishes ranking of banks by volume of cards issued

15 January 2023 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the local leader in terms of the volume of issued plastic cards, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

As of the beginning of January 2023, Dayhanbank has issued more than 1.85 million plastic cards.

Turkmenistan State Commercial ranked second with more than 1 million cards, with Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank closing the Top 3 with more than 590,088 cards.

At the same time, Dayhanbank, according to the data of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, mainly works with clients in the regions of the country. Thus, most of the cards issued by the bank were issued to customers in the Mary region (552,316 ), Dashoguz (458,784) and Lebap (417,838) regions.

The other two leaders in the ranking, Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank issued most of the cards for holders living in Ashgabat, 472,736 cards and 215,908 cards, respectively.

Full ranking of banks in Turkmenistan by the volume of issued plastic cards as of 01.01.2023:

Bank: Number of cards Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 1,859,753 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 1,006,052 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 590,088 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 558,717 State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 490,559 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 403,706 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 156,722 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 111,409 Total number of cards 5,177,006

