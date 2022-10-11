Biden tells Zelensky US will provide advanced air defense systems to Ukraine

11 October 2022 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US President Joe Biden held phone talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday and assured him that Washington will continue to continue providing Ukraine with security assistance including advanced air defense systems, the White House said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," the White House said in a statement.

