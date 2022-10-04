Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia indicate priority areas of co-op

4 October 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Trend reports citing the president's press service.

During the meeting, the both sides discussed priority areas of further interaction, which includes cooperation in the trade and economy, energy, transport and communications, light industry, construction, agriculture, tourism.

"Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia expressed interest in stepping up work of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia, the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, the Association of Entrepreneurs of the two countries," the message said.

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that Tajikistan welcomes the membership of Saudi Arabia in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a "dialogue partner".

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz