By Trend
Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Istanbul (Türkiye) on October 5, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.
Flights will be operated four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, flights from Turkmenistan to Türkiye were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights to Moscow (Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Minsk (Belarus), Kazan (Russia) and Dubai (UAE).
