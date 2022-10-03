3 October 2022 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Istanbul (Türkiye) on October 5, 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Flights will be operated four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, flights from Turkmenistan to Türkiye were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights to Moscow (Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Minsk (Belarus), Kazan (Russia) and Dubai (UAE).

