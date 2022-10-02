OPEC announces date for next ministerial meeting

2 October 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 45th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting will place at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria, on October 5, 2022, Trend reports via OPEC.

"The OPEC Secretariat looks forward to welcoming all ministerial delegations again to Vienna. These upcoming meetings will be the first in-person ministerial meetings since March 2020," the statement said.

Azerbaijan is also a party to the OPEC+ agreement.

