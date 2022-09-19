Türkiye to make payments in rubles for Russian gas

19 September 2022 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye will make 25 percent of payments (in rubles) for natural gas, which it receives from Russia, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez told Yeni Shafak newspaper, Trend reports.

"The relevant agreement will come into force. The fact that Türkiye will buy gas from Russia in rubles will reduce costs and dependence on the dollar," he said.

Dönmez also announced plans to speed up work on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"An agreement has been reached on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. Turkish president, as well as the Turkish ministry, have made great efforts to bring the parties to a consensus and overcome the difficulties that have arisen. After a while, work will continue at an accelerated pace. The schedule for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project is mandatory for Türkiye. The first unit must be put into operation in 2023," he added.

