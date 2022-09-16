Armenia's PM admits losses of troops following border clashes with Azerbaijan

16 September 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 135 people have been killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports via Armenian media.

He added that the death toll continues to be updated.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

