5 September 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Trend reports via Armenian media.

According to the media, Pashinyan has held meetings with local MPs, during which they confirmed that they would do everything to establish and maintain stability in the region.

