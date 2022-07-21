Turkiye, UAE ink deal in space cooperation sector

21 July 2022 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of space, space science, technologies, and applications, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports.

The two nations will train human resources and share knowledge and experience in the sphere of space research, technology, and applications as part of the inked partnership. The sides will conduct combined research and development studies in the sectors of suborbital flights, rocket launching, and imaging satellite systems.

Under the signed deal, space studies will be carried out in the socio-economic spheres of city and regional planning, disaster management, and natural resource scanning. Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank met with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber for an investment workshop at the Dolmabahce Palace in the morning. Following the first session of the workshop, the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) signed a memorandum of cooperation on "Peaceful Use of Space, Space Sciences, Technologies, and Applications".

Along with Minister Varank, Serdar Hüseyin Yildirim, President of TUA, as well as Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Industry and Advanced Technologies Minister, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, State Foreign Trade Minister, Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, State Public Education and Advanced Technologies Minister, who is also the Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, and Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, the UAE Space Agency Director General, attended the signing ceremony at the Dolmabahce Palace.

After the signing of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation, Turkiye-UAE delegations held the second session of the investment workshop. Representatives of public institutions from both countries attended the workshop.

