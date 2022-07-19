New BSTDB President assumes duties

19 July 2022 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Dr. Serhat Köksal assumed office as the new President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) for a period of four years as of 16 July 2022, Trend reports via BSTDB.

Following a nomination of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr. Köksal was unanimously elected at a special meeting of the Bank’s Board of Governors held on 25 February 2022. Dr. Köksal is replacing Mr. Dmitry Pankin, who has run the Bank since July 2018.

Dr. Köksal, 40, was born in Türkiye. Having started as an expert at the Turkish Statistical Institute, he served for seven years as head auditor at the Turkish Court of Accounts, before becoming Deputy Secretary General of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye. In 2017, he joined the Ministry of Treasury and Finance as Deputy Director General of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations and became Director of the Department in August 2020- a position he held until his appointment at BSTDB. Throughout his tenure at the Turkish Ministry of Finance and Treasury, he was mainly in charge of the country’s participation in international financial institutions, investment and financial relations and regional economic cooperation.

In 2020-2022, he represented Türkiye on the Board of Directors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

During his career, Dr. Köksal has been actively involved in the implementation and supervision of public and critical infrastructure projects in Türkiye (hospitals, highways, powerplants).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz