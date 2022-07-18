1,477 new coronavirus cases confirmed countrywide in 24h
By Trend
1,477 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, according to the Interdepartmental Commission for fight with COVID-19 spread, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Of them, 493 are in Nur-Sultan, 573 – in Almaty, 66 – in Shymkent, 30 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 91 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Atyrau region, 8 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in West Kazakhstan region, 33 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 5 – in the North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Turkistan region.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,318,044 since the beginning of the pandemic .
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz