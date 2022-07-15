Israel's trade deficit up 35.2 pct in H1

15 July 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Israel's trade deficit in the first half of 2022 increased by about 35.2 percent year-on-year, the state's Central Bureau of Statistics said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Israeli trade deficit reached 21.5 billion U.S. dollars in January-June 2022, up from 15.9 billion dollars in the same period of last year.

Israel's exports of goods in the first half of this year totaled 33.5 billion dollars, a rise of 24.1 percent from the 27 billion dollars in the same period in 2021.

Israel's imports totaled 55 billion dollars in the first six months, 28.2 percent higher than the 42.9 billion dollars recorded in the first half of last year.

The country's hi-tech industry exports rose by 18 percent in January-June 2022 to 10.86 billion dollars, up from 9.2 billion dollars in the same period of last year.

