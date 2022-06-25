Cholpon-Ata Declaration of XI plenary session of TurkPA adopted

25 June 2022 18:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

XI plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) completed its work in Cholpon-Ata on Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov, Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov, Chairwoman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Shentop took part in the work of the XI plenary session of the TurkPA, as an observer - Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Sandor Lezhak, honorary guests - Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majilis of Uzbekistan Tanzilya Narbayeva and Deputy Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Kasymguly Babayev.

During the plenary session, the sides heard reports and considered the recommendations of the Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, the Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, the Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health. The final reports of the TurkPA observer missions on the results of the presidential elections in Uzbekistan in October 2021 and the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan in November 2021 were heard.

In addition, the participants of the XI plenary session of the TurkPA considered and approved the draft model law on the development of social entrepreneurship, elected the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the commissions, the deputy secretary general.

The sides considered the TurkPA budget for 2023. The participants of the XI plenary meeting of the TurkPA decided that the next XII plenary meeting of the Organization will be held in 2023 in Istanbul (Türkiye).

As a result of the event, the Cholpon-Ata Declaration of the XI plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries was adopted.

The signing ceremony of the document on renaming the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries into the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States took place.

The participants of the meeting of the XI plenary session of the TurkPA made statements for the press. Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh stated that the main goal of the TurkPA is the mutual rapprochement and close cooperation of the Turkic peoples. “I am sure that the parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States will make a significant contribution to strengthening the unity of the Turkic peoples,” Mamytov said.

The heads of the parliamentary delegations of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan noted the successful and fruitful work of the TurkPA in Cholpon-Ata.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz