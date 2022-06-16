Toyota’s chip crisis interrupts production at Sakarya factory in Turkiye

16 June 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Toyota has declared that it would suspend production at its facility in Sakarya's Arifiye district from July 4 to 18, due to a supply chain and semiconductor (chip) shortage, Yeni Shafak daily reports.

The Toyota factory in Arifiye district is one of the largest automobile manufacturers in Turkey and Sakarya.

“Due to industry-wide supply chain and semiconductor challenges, Toyota needs to make production adjustments at factories in Europe. For this reason, this process was combined with the festive holiday. We are working diligently to minimize the impact on production and we are working hard to deliver the vehicles to our customers as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Toyota Automotive Industry Turkey is a company headquartered in Sakarya, Turkey. The factory in Sakarya, the foundation of which was laid in May 1992, started its operations in September 1994. It is one of Toyota's production facilities in Europe. Toyota Turkey, which produces Corolla and C-HR models, was established in Arifiye. Most of the production is exported to more than 30 countries, mostly in Europe.

---

