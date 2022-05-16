By Trend

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdullahian is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Trend reports citing IRIB.

"Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today on May 16," Khatibzadeh said during a weekly news conference.

Paying respects to the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed who died on Friday, the spokesman expressed hope that the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the UAE's president will lead to a boost in bilateral relations.

