Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau met and conferred in the Iranian capital on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

After the end of their meeting, the two foreign ministers are scheduled to attend a joint press conference.

The Polish foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday night for a three-day visit.

