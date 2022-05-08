By Trend

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is scheduled to have a two-day visit to Tehran, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the official, in addition to meeting his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Rau will have another meeting with high-ranking officials of Iran.

A broad range of issues of mutual interest, including the bilateral ties, as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz