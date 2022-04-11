By Trend

Rescuers have neutralized more than a 1,000 explosive objects over April 9 in Ukraine’s Kyiv region, Chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Oleksandr Pavlyuk said on Telegram, Trend reports with reference to Ukrinform news agency.

According to Pavlyuk, rescuers inspected an area of ​​58.87 hectares in Kyiv region, checked 52 infrastructure facilities, 33 power lines and 2 kilometers of a gas pipeline during April 9.

A total of 1,141 explosive items were defused as a result of de-mining works. Some 10,566 explosives were neutralized. The de-mining process in Kyiv region continues.

